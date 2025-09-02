xAI’s Latest Grok Generator has ‘Spicy’ Mode That Leaves NOTHING to the Imagination [Caution: Language!]

Once upon a time, America was the land of free speech. Life was good. It was also funny and entertaining. You could say whatever you wanted without punishment.

Those were the days.

The era of political correctness dawned in the late 90s. We went full PC in the aughts.

The pendulum is now swinging back toward free speech as evidenced by Elon Musks’ xAI.

AI Says Whatever It Wants

Thought police have no power over AI. The hope is that an unrestrained AI will inspire humans to return to free speech without boundaries.

Musk, a champion of the First Amendment, has empowered xAI to speak without a PC filter. Those who’ve used xAI in Tesla vehicles have experienced the “unhinged” xAI firsthand.

Listen to the viral xAI video for yourself and you’ll be clamoring to try the unhinged mode. That is, unless you enjoy censorship.

“Other AI models, such as those from ChatGPT, are too woke and politically correct.” – Elon Musk

The Grok chatbot powered by xAI is what First Amendment enthusiasts have been waiting for. Though some of xAI’s responses are unsafe for work, that’s also true of life.

Let us not forget, it was only a couple decades ago when we ditched unsafe spaces for safe ones.

Rewind back to the 80s and even the early to mid-90s and much of pop culture was macho, sexist, and tribalistic.

Is xAI a Preview of our Tech-Centric Future?

Technology continues to seep into every aspect of life. If tech is meant to imitate life, similar to art, it should reflect the unsavoriness of the species.

Let’s face facts: people are inherently politically incorrect.

There are no safe spaces.

If everyone were honest, people would be offended every single second of every day throughout the remainder of time.

Musk’s hope is that xAI wins the artificial intelligence war, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Gemini, and competing products.

If xAI emerges as the dominant form of artificial intelligence, we have a brutally honest, and funny, future to look forward to.

xAI Verbalizes What We’re all Thinking

If humans were incapable of lying, the world would be a much more entertaining yet offensive place. As is often said, the truth hurts.

Though many humans shy away from vocalizing their thoughts, xAI does not.

“Grok is to be a maximally based and truth-seeking AI that is extremely skeptical, tells it like it is, and is not afraid to offend people who are politically correct.” -Statement from xAI

All you have to do is instruct your Tesla’s xAI to enter unhinged mode and you’ll find a new best friend, and comedian, in your vehicle.

Some say that’s a bad thing as it dehumanizes the species in favor of computer relationships.

Others insist our gravitation toward AI is a net positive as computers are more likely to tell the truth.

In the end, those who program AI chatbots have the power. If programmers choose to program AI to speak the truth, it will do that.

Free Speech Extremism is Inherently American

Musk, a free speech champion, clearly wants xAI to express itself without guardrails of any sort.

Musk is also behind Grok’s AI image generator. The image creator recently underwent an upgrade that empowers it to present naughty images.

It’s only right to ask where we are headed. If Musk wins the AI battle, we’ll enjoy a censorship-free future in which AI tells it like it is, even if considered grossly unhinged.

The alternative is a watered-down AI with PC filters.

What proud American wants that? Maybe the radfems and woke mob. Everyone else wants unhinged AI for entertainment with spice.

A Look at the Future

Though Tesla’s AI assistant is limited in terms of availability, it might soon be the norm. At the moment, only those with the Premium Connectivity package and AMD’s Ryzen tech have the ability to go unhinged.

Fast forward a couple years and there’s a good chance every Tesla will have a built-in unhinged mode.

If so, we’ll all enjoy much-needed levity that represents a welcome blast from our politically incorrect past.