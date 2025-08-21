You know your school system has failed when an avowed socialist has an odd-on chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Socialism fails, yet an increasing number of young people are drawn to it. What are they teaching these people in school?

A recent survey by the Cato Institute and YouGov showed that 62% of Americans aged 18–29 hold a “favorable view” of socialism. Even worse, 34% are drawn to communism.

Did anybody teach these kids that communism has been responsible for 100 million deaths worldwide? Do they know that communism is rooted in socialism? Do they know the socialist philosophy that birthed both Mussolini’s fascism and Hitler’s National Socialism?

Apparently not, unless they are attracted to brutal totalitarian regimes.

The Strange Case Of Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is a poor-little-rich-boy socialist who lives in a “dirt-cheap rent-stabilized apartment.”

The 33-year-old Mamdani rakes in $142,000 a year as a state assemblyman. His family is wealthy, and yet the would-be mayor of the Big Apple lives in a rent-stabilized apartment that is designed to help vulnerable New Yorkers make rent.

That’s how it goes with socialists. They preach empathy and social justice, so they can legally take your money and live high on the hog.

“It’s unfortunate that he [Madani] supports policies that are great for the fortunate few [who] get these apartments,” said Jerry DeFazio, 33, a mechanical engineer who lived in the same building as Mamdani.

“It makes it harder for everyone to afford … since landlords raise the other rents, like mine, to pay for his.”

Mayor Eric Adams told the New York Post that Mamdani was “exploiting a system designed to serve the most vulnerable. This is not public service; this is self-service.”

“It is outrageous that … a man who presents himself as a champion of the poor would occupy an apartment intended for public housing while thousands of New Yorkers sleep in shelters or on the streets. I was born in Brownsville and understand firsthand what it means to fight for a roof over your head,” Adams continued.

Jim Walden is a lawyer running against Mamdani for mayor as an independent. He told The Post that it’s “obscene for wealthy people like Mamdani to get rent-stabilized apartments [and] for elected officials to benefit from programs they vote on.”

Expect more of the same—a lot of it—if Mandani gets elected. It is the way of socialism.

The AOC Connection

Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are a lot alike. They’re two of America’s big-name socialist politicians. They both have committed identity theft by stealing “the image of the oppressed for personal and political gain.”

Make no mistake: Mamdani is an avowed socialist, no matter what he says to get elected. Just ask Olivia Reingold, staff writer at The Free Press, who has read 16,100 of Mamdani’s tweets.

“I read all 16,100 of Zohran Mamdani’s tweets,” Reingold posted on X. “First takeaway: yeah, he’s actually a socialist.”

Does “wealthy socialist” sound like an oxymoron? It should, because it is. Socialists like Alexandria Octavio Cortez and Zohran Mamdani either live in a perpetual fog of cognitive dissonance or they are lying to get votes. Care to wager which?

Both Mamdani and AOC want to tax the rich. Does this mean they are willing to pay more taxes themselves to assuage the suffering of the less fortunate? Not likely, considering human nature and the history of socialism.

They likely just want to tax people more so they—as the political power in charge—can have access to the funds.

In another post, Reingold writes, “Now Zohran Mamdani is the face of the Democratic Socialists of America—a radical party that calls for abolishing capitalism, freeing all prisoners, and setting price controls on everything from rent to rice.”

That pretty much says it all. Anyone who votes for Mamdani votes for civilizational collapse.

Socialism Fails

In 1995, Mark J. Perry wrote an essay entitled, “Why Socialism Failed.” The article is worth quoting at length:

Socialism is the Big Lie of the twentieth century. While it promised prosperity, equality, and security, it delivered poverty, misery, and tyranny. Equality was achieved only in the sense that everyone was equal in his or her misery. In the same way that a Ponzi scheme or chain letter initially succeeds but eventually collapses, socialism may show early signs of success. But any accomplishments quickly fade as the fundamental deficiencies of central planning emerge. It is the initial illusion of success that gives government intervention its pernicious, seductive appeal. In the long run, socialism has always proven to be a formula for tyranny and misery. A pyramid scheme is ultimately unsustainable because it is based on faulty principles. Likewise, collectivism is unsustainable in the long run because it is a flawed theory. Socialism does not work because it is not consistent with fundamental principles of human behavior. The failure of socialism in countries around the world can be traced to one critical defect: it is a system that ignores incentives. In a capitalist economy, incentives are of the utmost importance. Market prices, the profit-and-loss system of accounting, and private property rights provide an efficient, interrelated system of incentives to guide and direct economic behavior. Capitalism is based on the theory that incentives matter! Under socialism, incentives either play a minimal role or are ignored totally. A centrally planned economy without market prices or profits, where property is owned by the state, is a system without an effective incentive mechanism to direct economic activity. By failing to emphasize incentives, socialism is a theory inconsistent with human nature and is therefore doomed to fail. Socialism is based on the theory that incentives don’t matter!

The central point is that socialism and human nature don’t mix. Does that mean socialists like Mamdani and AOC aren't human? No, but they don’t want to acknowledge that they are, because if they did, they would realise they are nothing more than spoiled brats who run their mouths.

Christopher Rufo, writing for the City Journal, gets it right: “Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez have translated the politics of resentment to win political campaigns in Queens and the Bronx, respectively.”

“They motivate anxious, college-educated left-wing activists, who run the ground game for their campaigns and harvest the support of working-class and minority voters in the outer boroughs.”

The architects of communism, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, were sons of affluent men. Vladimir Lenin was a lawyer. Does this sound like they represent the suffering masses?

According to Rufo, “The ‘vanguard of the proletariat’ has been their dominant concept since the Russian Revolution. And identity theft—claiming to represent the poor, the downtrodden, the oppressed—has been their dominant tactic.”

Mamdani and AOC may look like cartoon versions of Marx and Lenin, but that doesn't make them any less dangerous.

When socialists like these garner enough votes to get legally elected, the socialist revolutionaries have already been minted: they are the people.

They’ll eventually change their minds when the socialists are in power—but by then it will be too late.