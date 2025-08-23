Right Flank

Right Flank

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
6hEdited

Zuck is a CIA asset: an actor on Shakespeare stage...

Facebook is the Pentagon's Lifelog program: https://old.bitchute.com/video/g7jry0Z8cmLF [7:50mins]

Facebook is an intelligence gathering and apex propaganda/mind programming weapons system that began its life as Lifelog - a CIA project. The day after Lifelog when offline, Facebook went live.

Amazon, Google, and likely Walmart (this ones a bit murky but it appears that Walton was CIA and no company gets that big that fast without heavy CIA backing) were designed to destroy small business (to siphon all wealth creation engines by killing mom and pops and shipping all production to China--this is to nix our ability to support ourselves), while controlling the flow of information on the DARPA weapons system known as the world wide web (this web or interNET was designed to entrap our minds like a spider’s web) They were started by funding from the CIA’s investment branch known as In-Q-Tel

All the word is indeed a stage, Right Flank. More on this here if interested: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/counterfeit-continuity-in-our-fourth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Antonellis's avatar
Robert Antonellis
4h

I’ve named Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in a Pennsylvania private criminal complaint under Pa.R.Crim.P. 506 (the DA decides next steps).

The filing alleges that the ~$400M in CTCL election-administration grants funded by Zuckerberg, together with Facebook’s public statements around the Hunter-laptop story, may have violated certain laws. These are allegations only—everyone is presumed innocent.

Downloads are at the bottom of ButlerBrief.com and the press page is located at /press.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture