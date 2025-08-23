Zuckerberg has Been Spying on you for YEARS
Big Brother Zuck used Facebook as a data mining Trojan horse to infiltrate the lives of Americans
“They could lay bare the utmost detail of everything that you had done or said or thought; but the inner heart, whose workings were mysterious even to yourself, remained impregnable.” – George Orwell’s 1984
If the government isn’t spying on you, corporations certainly will. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is one such voyeur.
The “peeping Tom” used his social media platform to spy on everyday Americans for years.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Making matters worse is that Zuck is in bed with the federal government.
Facebook’s Spying Project
Facebook paid $120 million to purchase a VPN app in 2013. The sleuthing technology was transformed into a tool of mass surveillance.
Zuck and his team spied on 33 million Facebook users’ phones. The covert observation lasted for years. The purchase of the VPN app eventually paved the way for Zuckerberg to acquire WhatsApp for nearly $20 billion.
Zuck’s nefariousness also led to the breaking of Snapchat’s vaunted encryption.
It is only fair to ask, why does Mark Zuckerberg want to know everything about Facebook users?
The voyeurism is quite ironic considering Zuckerberg is one of the world’s most private people. Zuckerberg purchased most of the land on a Hawaiian island, ensuring he has no neighbors but for ocean fish.
Social Media has Become Spying Media
It appears the latent purpose of social media is to spy on users while showing them ads and making money with strategic product placement. If the allegations are true, Facebook executives purchased the Onavo Israeli VPN application to do exactly that.
Onavo was presented as an app to secure Facebook user data. Moreover, Facebook’s public relations team also insisted Onavo would help decrease mobile data use for public benefit.
Upsold as a means of democratizing the internet, Onavo seemed relatively harmless at the time.
Fast forward 12 years and we now know Zuckerberg’s hidden motive: data mining.
Onavo is a Trojan horse VPN that redirects the entirety of smartphone web traffic through Meta servers. The Meta information gate served as a valuable data collection pitstop of sorts.
Only after sifting through user information did Meta’s brass allow the information to be transmitted to its intended destination.
What Facebook Could See
Here’s the data Zuck and his fellow executives collected midstream:
· The specific websites users visited
· The entirety of apps users opened
· The specific times at which apps were used
· The length of time apps were used
Though such information might not seem important, data has become quite valuable. User data reveals consumer trends that provide companies with strategic advantages.
Zuck was empowered to view specific Meta competitors that were gaining market share. The data made it crystal clear that Snapchat was gaining momentum.
Snapchat online traffic was protected through encryption at the time. Zuck was hamstrung as he couldn’t view how Snapchat participants used the platform.
Instead of returning his focus to his own company, Zuck stooped to a new low. He employed “man in the middle” style digital attacks to thwart the encryption.
It took less than one month for Meta engineers to develop specialized kits to pilfer valuable Snapchat data. The data was collected prior to the point of encryption.
The Meta founder then attempted to purchase Snapchat for $3 billion. Snapchat turned the offer down and Zuck went berserk.
The Meta head countered by launching Instagram Stories, a new feature that successfully plucked market share.
Meta has Lost Americans’ Trust
Take an even deeper dive into the Meta spying scandal and you’ll find a slew of even more disturbing details.
Meta used Onavo to monitor the following platforms:
· Amazon
· YouTube
· Houseparty
· Additional apps
Zuckerberg used the mined data to eliminate those competitors, or at a bare minimum, minimize their market share. Apple eventually removed Onavo from its App Store in the spirit of protecting user privacy.
If you are like most Americans, you are wondering if there’s anyone left to trust.
Corporations, federal government, and state government do not have the best interests of everyday Americans in mind.
We must look within and focus on relationships at the local level.
This is a time to connect with community members, fight for individual liberty, and support small businesses.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zuck is a CIA asset: an actor on Shakespeare stage...
Facebook is the Pentagon's Lifelog program: https://old.bitchute.com/video/g7jry0Z8cmLF [7:50mins]
Facebook is an intelligence gathering and apex propaganda/mind programming weapons system that began its life as Lifelog - a CIA project. The day after Lifelog when offline, Facebook went live.
Amazon, Google, and likely Walmart (this ones a bit murky but it appears that Walton was CIA and no company gets that big that fast without heavy CIA backing) were designed to destroy small business (to siphon all wealth creation engines by killing mom and pops and shipping all production to China--this is to nix our ability to support ourselves), while controlling the flow of information on the DARPA weapons system known as the world wide web (this web or interNET was designed to entrap our minds like a spider’s web) They were started by funding from the CIA’s investment branch known as In-Q-Tel
All the word is indeed a stage, Right Flank. More on this here if interested: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/counterfeit-continuity-in-our-fourth
I’ve named Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant in a Pennsylvania private criminal complaint under Pa.R.Crim.P. 506 (the DA decides next steps).
The filing alleges that the ~$400M in CTCL election-administration grants funded by Zuckerberg, together with Facebook’s public statements around the Hunter-laptop story, may have violated certain laws. These are allegations only—everyone is presumed innocent.
Downloads are at the bottom of ButlerBrief.com and the press page is located at /press.