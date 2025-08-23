“They could lay bare the utmost detail of everything that you had done or said or thought; but the inner heart, whose workings were mysterious even to yourself, remained impregnable.” – George Orwell’s 1984

If the government isn’t spying on you, corporations certainly will. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is one such voyeur.

The “peeping Tom” used his social media platform to spy on everyday Americans for years.

Making matters worse is that Zuck is in bed with the federal government.

Facebook’s Spying Project

Facebook paid $120 million to purchase a VPN app in 2013. The sleuthing technology was transformed into a tool of mass surveillance.

Zuck and his team spied on 33 million Facebook users’ phones. The covert observation lasted for years. The purchase of the VPN app eventually paved the way for Zuckerberg to acquire WhatsApp for nearly $20 billion.

Zuck’s nefariousness also led to the breaking of Snapchat’s vaunted encryption.

It is only fair to ask, why does Mark Zuckerberg want to know everything about Facebook users?

The voyeurism is quite ironic considering Zuckerberg is one of the world’s most private people. Zuckerberg purchased most of the land on a Hawaiian island, ensuring he has no neighbors but for ocean fish.

Social Media has Become Spying Media

It appears the latent purpose of social media is to spy on users while showing them ads and making money with strategic product placement. If the allegations are true, Facebook executives purchased the Onavo Israeli VPN application to do exactly that.

Onavo was presented as an app to secure Facebook user data. Moreover, Facebook’s public relations team also insisted Onavo would help decrease mobile data use for public benefit.

Upsold as a means of democratizing the internet, Onavo seemed relatively harmless at the time.

Fast forward 12 years and we now know Zuckerberg’s hidden motive: data mining.

Onavo is a Trojan horse VPN that redirects the entirety of smartphone web traffic through Meta servers. The Meta information gate served as a valuable data collection pitstop of sorts.

Only after sifting through user information did Meta’s brass allow the information to be transmitted to its intended destination.

What Facebook Could See

Here’s the data Zuck and his fellow executives collected midstream:

· The specific websites users visited

· The entirety of apps users opened

· The specific times at which apps were used

· The length of time apps were used

Though such information might not seem important, data has become quite valuable. User data reveals consumer trends that provide companies with strategic advantages.

Zuck was empowered to view specific Meta competitors that were gaining market share. The data made it crystal clear that Snapchat was gaining momentum.

Snapchat online traffic was protected through encryption at the time. Zuck was hamstrung as he couldn’t view how Snapchat participants used the platform.

Instead of returning his focus to his own company, Zuck stooped to a new low. He employed “man in the middle” style digital attacks to thwart the encryption.

It took less than one month for Meta engineers to develop specialized kits to pilfer valuable Snapchat data. The data was collected prior to the point of encryption.

The Meta founder then attempted to purchase Snapchat for $3 billion. Snapchat turned the offer down and Zuck went berserk.

The Meta head countered by launching Instagram Stories, a new feature that successfully plucked market share.

Meta has Lost Americans’ Trust

Take an even deeper dive into the Meta spying scandal and you’ll find a slew of even more disturbing details.

Meta used Onavo to monitor the following platforms:

· Amazon

· YouTube

· Houseparty

· Additional apps

Zuckerberg used the mined data to eliminate those competitors, or at a bare minimum, minimize their market share. Apple eventually removed Onavo from its App Store in the spirit of protecting user privacy.

If you are like most Americans, you are wondering if there’s anyone left to trust.

Corporations, federal government, and state government do not have the best interests of everyday Americans in mind.

We must look within and focus on relationships at the local level.

This is a time to connect with community members, fight for individual liberty, and support small businesses.