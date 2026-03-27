Billionaire’s Secret Plan to Transform U.S. Government Revealed In Video

Every freedom-loving American should be alarmed by a recent video release.

Before an audience, Stephen Heintz, President of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund calmly explains how he and his fellow elite donors will remake governance from the ground up.

This is no abstract idea; it represents a deliberate strategy to transform governance by top-down foundations with billions of dollars at their disposal.

In the past, these networks operated largely out of public view. No longer. Today, Heintz and his New Pluralists coalition are open about their plans to reshape civic society. Their five stated objectives seem innocuous at first. But when examined closely, each objective represents a serious threat to individual rights.

Civic education tops the list. They seek to incorporate new educational standards into classrooms and community centers. However, their real intention is to indoctrinate students with their own brand of history and civic knowledge.

How were we able to arrive at the point in time where billionaires determine what your child learns about America?

Second, they propose that everyone participate in some form of national service. In reality, the proposed national service program represents a form of government-mandated service for approved purposes. Under this plan, individuals are expected to place their personal interests aside for the greater good (as determined by elites).

Third, bridging the divide sounds appealing. Yet many of the same groups have identified conservative organizations such as Turning Point USA as obstacles to achieving their desired goals. To achieve their vision of “unity,” they want to silence opposing viewpoints.

Finally, they also want to change how elections and governance work. Ranked Choice Voting, Court Packing, and Uniform National Standards are among the proposals listed. Clearly, these are not intended to improve the integrity of elections. Instead, they represent an attempt to exert control over election results.

Access to credible sources of information completes the agenda. Some other group will determine what is true. As a result, independent news agencies and alternate media platforms will quietly be marginalized.

These are not random suggestions. They collectively represent a comprehensive plan developed and supported by Rockefeller Foundation, Ford Foundation, Soros-linked entities, and former USAID operatives. The New Pluralists was created as a result of a meeting held by large foundations in 2017. Funding for NGOs that function much like separate governments is provided by the New Pluralists.

Why would wealthy, un-elected individuals devote significant resources to redefining the United States’ system of government?

American families have always relied upon self-reliance and limited government to build this nation. Ronald Reagan emphasized that freedom grows when individuals can rely upon themselves rather than the government. Conversely, this plan seeks to replace individual liberty with controlled participation.

This plan feels very threatening. Families that continue to promote traditional values risk being characterized as divisive. Owners of small businesses who refuse to comply with new regulations may become isolated. Every day citizens who challenge the dominant narrative may lose access to free speech.

However, exposing these plans provides the opportunity for the American Spirit to awaken. Prior to now, Americans have resisted attempts by elite donors to circumvent democracy and prevail due to vigilantism and adherence to principles.

The video concludes with an appeal from proponents of the Constitution to share the truth with others and demand accountability regarding any efforts to redefine America’s republic. Millions of Americans stand prepared to defend our republic against any efforts to make it unrecognizable.

America’s republic doesn’t require reinvention. It requires defense.