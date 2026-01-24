New January 6 Bombshells Are Going Viral

For years on end, the shadowy swamp has been LYING about what happened on January 6, 2021.

They want us all to believe that peacefully protesting Trump supporters were “violent insurrectionists.”

They want us to think that jailing patriots for exercising First Amendment rights was “justice.”

Unfortunately for the deep state, we the people know better.

We know the 2020 presidential election was stolen. We know that January 6 protesters were illegally and maliciously persecuted.

There’s no getting around that.

No amount of propaganda from RINOs, Democrats, or the mainstream media will change the TRUTH…and more information about January 6 just keeps coming to light.

With each new bombshell that gets revealed, America First patriots continue to be vindicated.

The Justice Department and FBI Were Part of This Conspiracy

During a sitdown with Real America’s Voice, political journalist Julie Kelly provided insight concerning the conspiracy against January 6 protesters.

According to Kelly, both the Biden Justice Department and FBI ran amok while conducting so called “investigations.”

The antics of both agencies led to not just unfair imprisonments, but also wrongful surveillance of innocent people.

Let’s be transparent about what this means.

American patriots had our constitutional rights VIOLATED because the deep state wanted Trump supporters in prison.

Our rights to speech, privacy, and self defense were trampled on.

Later, Kelly explained to Real America’s Voice that Biden’s Justice Department pushed for malicious prosecutions.

This was never about “justice.”

It was ALWAYS about punishing we the people for daring to speak against a stolen presidential election.

Accountability is Long Overdue

While the FBI and Justice Department are no longer under Biden’s control, this doesn’t let them off the hook.

Every single member of these agencies who did the deep state’s bidding must face legal consequences.

It doesn’t matter if they no longer work for the FBI or DOJ.

The revelations that Kelly shared with Real America’s Voice are five alarm fires.

If no one gets held accountable, more government abuse is inevitable. Moreover, it undermines our rule of law values that previous generations DIED for.

We can’t let that fall by the wayside!

Yes, it’s great that President Trump righted these wrongs and expeditiously pardoned January 6 protesters.

But the shadowy operatives who abused American patriots in the first place should still face the music.

The January 6 Committee Plays a Part in This, Too

In previous media appearances, Julie Kelly talked at length about the RINOs and Democrats on the January 6 committee.

From its very inception, this panel was designed to target President Trump and his supporters.

In fact, many of this committee’s bogus “findings” were weaponized by the Biden regime to throw peaceful protesters behind bars.

This is the stuff of NIGHTMARES.

Just like operatives in Biden’s FBI and Justice Department, none of the January 6 committee members have faced consequences.

They repeatedly lied about serious matters.

They treated false testimony from former Trump White House aide turned RINO Cassidy Hutchinson as gospel…even when they knew she was repeating nonsense.

What’s to stop all of this from happening again one day?

Until the powers that be are truly held to account, nothing will change at a structural level.

It’s Time for AG Pam Bondi to Move Forward With Indictments

In our great nation, NO ONE is above the law.

This includes former FBI and Justice Department members. It also includes RINOs and Democrats who set up peaceful American patriots to be unfairly imprisoned.

Every single one of these people must face formal indictments, trials, and legal sentencing.

This would send a clear message that breaking the law comes with consequences.

It would also rubber stamp President Trump’s pardons of peaceful January 6 protesters.

We can’t wait any longer!

Call your federal representatives and senators. Encourage them to contact Attorney General Pam Bondi TODAY and get these indictments in motion.